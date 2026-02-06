BLS E-Services consolidated net profit declines 3.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.92% to Rs 280.68 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services declined 3.21% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 119.92% to Rs 280.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.280.68127.635.9412.3622.5320.9920.9519.0912.6513.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News