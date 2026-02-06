BLS E-Services consolidated net profit declines 3.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 119.92% to Rs 280.68 croreNet profit of BLS E-Services declined 3.21% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 119.92% to Rs 280.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales280.68127.63 120 OPM %5.9412.36 -PBDT22.5320.99 7 PBT20.9519.09 10 NP12.6513.07 -3
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST