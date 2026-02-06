MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 74.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.80% to Rs 166.08 crore

Net profit of MOS Utility rose 74.55% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 166.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.166.08133.084.004.447.075.085.884.284.872.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News