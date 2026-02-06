Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 74.55% in the December 2025 quarter

MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 74.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 24.80% to Rs 166.08 crore

Net profit of MOS Utility rose 74.55% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 166.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales166.08133.08 25 OPM %4.004.44 -PBDT7.075.08 39 PBT5.884.28 37 NP4.872.79 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

