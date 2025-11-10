Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the September 2025 quarter

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 249.60% to Rs 269.75 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 7.83% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 249.60% to Rs 269.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales269.7577.16 250 OPM %7.4117.52 -PBDT26.1120.68 26 PBT24.5919.37 27 NP15.4314.31 8

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

