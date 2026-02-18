Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 11.62% to Rs 2308 at 10:25 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52849 shares in the past one month.

 

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd soared 8.43% to Rs 297.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd surged 8.11% to Rs 918. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55858 shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd advanced 7.16% to Rs 2306. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7341 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd spurt 6.17% to Rs 129. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Central Bank of India spurts 1.05%

