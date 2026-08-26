Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Elitecon International Ltd, Ladderup Finance Ltd, Filatex India Ltd and We Win Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2026.

Elitecon International Ltd, Ladderup Finance Ltd, Filatex India Ltd and We Win Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2026.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd crashed 10.60% to Rs 19.99 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elitecon International Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 12.41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ladderup Finance Ltd lost 8.89% to Rs 49.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 963 shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd fell 8.15% to Rs 75.51. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

We Win Ltd plummeted 7.71% to Rs 47.29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 307 shares in the past one month.

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