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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS receives order from Central Electronics

BLUECLOUDS receives order from Central Electronics

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) announced receipt of a purchase order from Central Electronics (CEL), a Government of India enterprise, for deployment of its Access Genie AI platform in the Telangana Arogyasree healthcare ecosystem. CEL is the contracting party for this engagement. Under the purchase order, BCSSL's defined scope of work includes deployment of Access Genie AI capabilities and support for field-level assessment and end-customer survey activities across Telangana Arogyasree programme facilities.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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