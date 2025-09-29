Monday, September 29, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BMW Ventures IPO ends with subscription of 1.50 times

BMW Ventures IPO ends with subscription of 1.50 times

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

The offer received bids for 3.51 crore shares as against 2.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of BMW Ventures received bids for 3,51,67,598 shares as against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.50 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 3.09 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 3.03 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 0.99 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of up to 2,34,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 232 crore at the upper price band of Rs 99 and aggregating Rs 220 crore at the lower price band of Rs 94.

 

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings amounting to Rs 173.75 crore and balance towards general corporate purposes.As on March 31, 2025, the total borrowings and accrued interest were Rs 428.39 crore on a consolidated basis.

Incorporated in 1994, BMW Ventures is engaged in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, as well as manufacturing PVC pipes, roll forming, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), and steel girders. The company has a strong presence in Bihar, distributing steel products through 1,299 dealers across 29 districts as of 31 March 2025. Steel distribution is its core business, contributing over 98% of revenue, while other segments like tractor engines, PVC pipes, PEB, and steel girders provide marginal contributions.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.82 crore and total income of Rs 2,062.04 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

