Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Infosys approves merger of subsidiaries

Board of Infosys approves merger of subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 October 2024

The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 17 October 2024 has approved merger of WongDoody Inc (wholly owned subsidiary) and Blue Acorn iCi Inc, Outbox Systems Inc., d.b.a Simplus and Kaleidoscope Animations Inc (step-down subsidiaries) with Infosys Nova Holdings LLC (wholly owned subsidiary).

WD is a US-based, full-service creative and consumer insights advertising agency (Revenue for FY ending Dec'23 - USD 123.7 million).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Simplus provides enterprise-wide digital transformation across the Salesforce ecosystem through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services (Revenue for FY ending Jan'24 - USD 106.0 million).

 

BA is a leading digital experience company that empowers global brands to deliver remarkable customer experiences and enables clients to navigate large-scale digital transformation programs.(Revenue for FY ending Dec'23 -USD 88.5 million).

Kaleidoscope is a product design, development and insights firm, with services focused primarily on medical devices. (Revenue for FY ending Dec'23 - USD 45.0 million)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE: EAM's visit to Pak was limited to 1 bilateral engagement besides attending SCO meet, says MEA

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte pregnancy: Actor reveals baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

Devon Conway (NZ)

India vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Conway steers NZ ahead after great Indian collapse

tomato

Tomato prices to cool down soon: Consumer affairs secretary Khare

infosys

Infosys boosts headcount by 2,456 in Q2, reversing earlier staff cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon