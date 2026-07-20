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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO subscribed 23.37 times

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO subscribed 23.37 times

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

The offer received bids for 18.30 crore shares as against 12.45 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Caliber Mining and Logistics received bids for 18,30,92,000 shares as against 78,35,821 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Monday (20 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 23.37 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (17 July 2026) and it will close on Tuesday (21 July 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 402 to Rs 424 per share. The minimum order quantity is 35 equity shares.

The issue comprises both offer for sale and fresh issue of equity shares (of Rs 10 face value) worth aggregating to Rs 50 crore and Rs 400 crore respectively. The entire portion of offer for sale is by promoters, i.e., Mohit S Chadda (Rs 12.5 crore), Anuj K Chadda (Rs 12.5 crore), Manish K Chadda (Rs 12.5 crore), and Rahul R Chadda (Rs 12.5 crore ).

 

Of the net proceeds the company proposed to utilize Rs 208 crore towards repayment and / or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, Rs 167 crore towards funding capital expenditure for purchase of commercial vehicles, P&M and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Caliber Mining and Logistics provides end-to-end coal mining and logistics solutions for marquee large coal mine owning customers such as Western Coalfields, Northern Coalfields etc. The company operates as an integrated mining services provider, managing overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics. Its business operations comprise five key segments: coal mining, logistics, rake loading, rail coordination services and coal trading. In FY26, the company extracted 4.48 million metric tonnes (MT) of coal from open-cast mines and removed 128.07 million cubic metres (Mcum) of overburden across seven open-cast mining projects.

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Coal mining services remained the company's primary revenue contributor, accounting for 86.08% of revenue from operations in FY26, up from 80.55% in FY25. Logistics contributed 12.44% of revenue (16.39% in FY25), followed by rake loading at 0.54% (1.37%), rail coordination services at 0.02% (0.57%), and coal trading at 0.92% (1.11%).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 157.90 crore and income from operations of Rs 1,677.66 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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