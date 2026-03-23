Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Premier Explosives Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2026.

SpiceJet Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Premier Explosives Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd crashed 11.78% to Rs 220.9 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 10.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 437.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 474.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd tumbled 9.75% to Rs 58.47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell 9.47% to Rs 14.81. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd corrected 9.11% to Rs 397.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22904 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News