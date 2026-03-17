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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound flat after sharp gains in last session

British Pound flat after sharp gains in last session

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
British Pound is witnessing flat moves after a strong bounce in last session. The GBP/USD pair tested around four-month low before rising around 0.70% on the day but sentiments are mixed amid sustained geopolitical worries. Economic cues also remain tepid for the Pound as the UK economy logged no growth in January. Gross domestic product remained flat after rising 0.1 percent in December and 0.2 percent in November. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3330, almost unchanged on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading up 0.36% at 123.38 after falling under 123 mark for a brief time.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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