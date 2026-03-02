Monday, March 02, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Kiaasa Retail opens on a loose hem

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Kiaasa Retail traded at Rs 116.85 on the BSE, a 7.99% discount to the issue price of Rs 127.

The scrip listed at Rs 123, a 3.15% discount to the issue price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% to the listing price. The stock touched a high of Rs 123 and a low of Rs 116.85, with around 5.57 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Kiaasa Retail's IPO was subscribed 1.99 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it closed on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 121 to Rs 127 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 54,90,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 50.22% from 71.84% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expenditure for opening new stores and for general corporate purpose.

Ghaziabad-based Kiaasa Retail is an Indian women's fashion brand founded in 2018. It specializes in ethnic and fusion wear. The company operates over 100 stores across more than 80 cities in India, alongside a strong online presence. It offers a wide product range including kurtas, suit sets, lehengas, bottoms, dupattas and fashion accessories. Kiaasa runs its retail network through FOFO (Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated), COCO (Company Owned, Company Operated), and FICO (Franchise Invested, Company Operated) models to ensure operational efficiency and broader market reach. As of 28 February 2025, Kiaasa operated 113 brand outlets across 70 cities and employed 340 full-time staff.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 57.91 crore and net profit of Rs 6.63 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

