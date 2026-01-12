Monday, January 12, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
C.E. Info Systems to invest Rs 2 cr in indoor navigation start-up Iwayplus

C.E. Info Systems to invest Rs 2 cr in indoor navigation start-up Iwayplus

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
The board of C.E. Info Systems at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has approved investment of Rs 2 crore in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in one or more tranches, to acquire 6.06% stake on fully diluted basis in M/s. Iwayplus which is an indoor navigation start-up.

The proposed investment is part of the Company's strategic initiatives to support innovative technologies and enhance the business portfolio of the Company.

Iwayplus is engaged in the business of development, deployment, and operation of technology solutions for indoor navigation and wayfinding. Iwayplus designs and provides digital indoor mapping solutions, indoor positioning systems, and location based services using proprietary software platforms, mobile applications, and integrated hardware technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons and sensors. Its offerings include creation of high-resolution 2D and 3D indoor maps, real-time indoor navigation systems, accessibility-focused wayfinding solutions, content management systems, and customized applications for large indoor environments such as hospitals, academic campuses, airports, malls, IT parks, museums, zoos, and exhibition centers. Iwayplus also undertakes installation, configuration, and maintenance of associated hardware and provides ongoing software support, analytics, and location-based services to clients.

 

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

