Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kitex Garments Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2026.

Kitex Garments Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 January 2026.

Tanla Platforms Ltd surged 11.36% to Rs 499.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21949 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd soared 8.13% to Rs 163.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71894 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd spiked 5.85% to Rs 151. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 5.73% to Rs 706. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samhi Hotels Ltd spurt 5.55% to Rs 182.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29239 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News