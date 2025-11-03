Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank spurts 2.03%, up for third straight session

Canara Bank spurts 2.03%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 139.77, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.15% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% gain in NIFTY and a 13.44% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.77, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25742.25. The Sensex is at 83888.85, down 0.06%. Canara Bank has added around 10.26% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57776.35, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 448.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 323.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.29, up 1.89% on the day. Canara Bank is up 37.15% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% gain in NIFTY and a 13.44% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 122.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2025 quarter

AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 21.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 137.42% in the September 2025 quarter

GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 3907.14% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

