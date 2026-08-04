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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capillary Technologies acquires CustomerGlu software platform and associated intellectual property

Capillary Technologies acquires CustomerGlu software platform and associated intellectual property

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Capillary integrates CustomerGlu's interactive engagement layer with its AI core

Capillary Technologies has, through Capillary, through an asset purchase agreement, acquired the CustomerGlu software platform and associated intellectual property from Marax AI, Inc., the Delaware-based gamification company backed by Techstars, Better Capital, Pentathlon Ventures, SmartStart, Ramakant Sharma (founder of Livspace), and Paradigm Shift Capital. This acquisition is a strategic move to unite an interactive engagement layer with AI-led personalization, creating a scaled platform for the next generation of loyalty.

Founded by Prateek Gupta, Raman Shrivastava, and Sumant Subrahmanya, CustomerGlu began at Marax AI by using AI to predict buying behavior. Today, it leverages GenAI to not only predict but trigger in-app gamified actions that drive retention at scale. This allows enterprise brands to bypass heavy IT dependencies, enabling marketers to launch interactive UI experiences like challenges and streaks, directly into their digital products in near real-time.

 

The acquisition follows an eight-month AI-led transformation spearheaded by CEO Prateek Gupta, who leveraged AI to expand into new markets and scale the business. This feat of agility mirrors the efficiency the CustomerGlu SDK brings to Capillary's enterprise clients globally.

This acquisition addresses a core challenge of IT dependencies that hinder marketing agility. With CustomerGlu, Capillary enables teams to launch and optimize digital experiences in real time, reinforcing our marketer-first commitment and giving brands the speed to deliver interactive engagement at scale. Siddhant Jain, Chief Customer Officer, Capillary Technologies.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:31 PM IST