Captain Polyplast secures Rs 24-cr solar pump order from MSEDCL

Captain Polyplast has secured a Rs 23.6 crore order from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of 1,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under the PM Kusum-B Scheme.

The order includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of 1000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) of 3 HP, 5 HP & 7.5 HP capacity at identified farmers' sites in districts of Maharashtra, including a complete system warranty and its repair and maintenance and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for 5 years under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

The scope of work also includes a comprehensive five-year warranty, repair and maintenance services, and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for all installed systems. The project is scheduled to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed (NTP), Work Order, or JSR approval.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

Captain Polyplast is engaged in manufacturing and selling quality micro-irrigation systems and allied products, having its manufacturing facilities at Shapar (Veraval), Rajkot. Further, the company also undertakes installation of micro-irrigation systems, provides agronomical services to farmers, and carries out business activities.

For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a 90.63% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.76 crore, compared with Rs 5.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 80.33% to Rs 141.47 crore from Rs 78.45 crore in the same period last year.

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