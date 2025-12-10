Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCI approves acquisition of controlling stake in Sammaan Capital by Avenir Investment RSC

CCI approves acquisition of controlling stake in Sammaan Capital by Avenir Investment RSC

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sammaan Capital announced that the Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of controlling stake in the company by Avenir Investment RSC (Investor), which is owned and controlled by International Holding Company PJSC (Proposed Transaction).

The only regulatory approvals pending for consummation of the Proposed Transaction are from (a) the Securities and Exchange Board of India for the Open Offer by the Investor and other related approvals and (b) the Reserve Bank of India, for which the Company and the Investor are in active engagement with the respective regulators to ensure expeditious receipt of the approvals, towards timely completion of the Proposed Transaction.

 

Soft market open on cards as GIFT Nifty edges lower

Flexituff Ventures International reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Neogem India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Grasim Inds, AU SFB, GPT Infra, Authum Investment

GPT Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for project in Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

