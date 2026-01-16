Friday, January 16, 2026 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceigall India JV bags Rs 918 cr Jaipur Metro Rail project

Ceigall India JV bags Rs 918 cr Jaipur Metro Rail project

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Ceigall India (CIL) jointly with SAM India Builtwell (SAM) has been declared as L-1 bidder by Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation in a joint venture bidding. CIL has 74% share and SAM has 26% share in Joint Venture for this project.

The project entails Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct and Ten Elevated Stations viz. Prahladpura, Manpura, Bilwa Kalan, Bilwa, Goner Mod, Sitapura, JECC, Kumbha Marg, Haldighati Gate and Pinjrapole Gaushala (excluding Architectural finishing) from Chainage -600 m to 11400 m including spur line towards Depot of Jaipur Metro Phase-II MRTS.

The bid cost for the project is Rs 918.04 crore.

 

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

