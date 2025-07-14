Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 6-crore LoI from Nashik Municipal Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Ceinsys Tech rallied 1.11% to Rs 1,483 after the company received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 5.80 crore from the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The LoI is for appointment of project management consultancy service for improvement of sewage management system in Nashik City to prevent pollution in river Godavari based on PPP-HAM Model.

The contract, valued at Rs 5,80,92,000, is valid for a period of one year.

The promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity to whom the contract has been awarded.

The transaction does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions; hence, the question of being conducted at arms length does not arise.

 

Also Read

Trump assassination, Pennsylvania rally shooting

Senate panel blames Secret Service failures in Trump rally shooting attempt

oral health, dental check-up, dentist

Laxmi Dental share price rises 3%; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'; check TP

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

Premiumauto sector, passenger vehicles

CAFE norms battle hots up: M&M counters Maruti Suzuki on relief

nipah virus kerala

Kerala steps up surveillance after second Nipah death; 543 on contact list

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and sale of software and electricity.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 88.4% to Rs 21.87 crore on 81.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 142.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markets Slip Amid Tariff Tensions and Earnings Season Anticipation

Markets Slip Amid Tariff Tensions and Earnings Season Anticipation

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843.5 crore to comply with Sebi order, trading ban lifted

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices open lower in early trade; breadth negative

Glenmark Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indore facility

Glenmark Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indore facility

HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon