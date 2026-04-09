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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CFF Fluid Control climbs after securing Rs 78.74 crore Navy order

CFF Fluid Control climbs after securing Rs 78.74 crore Navy order

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

CFF Fluid Control rose 3.46% to Rs 635.05 after the company secured a purchase order from the Indian Navy for supply of equipment.

The contract has been awarded by the NHQ Directorate of Procurement, Delhi. The order is valued at approximately Rs 78.74 crore.

The contract involves procurement of various equipment for multiple Navy programmes. It is to be executed by April 2027.

CFF Fluid Control is engaged in the business of manufacturing, overhaul, repairs, and maintenance of shipboard machinery, combat systems, reference systems, and test facilities (pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical systems) for submarines and surface ships for the Indian Navy.

 

On a standalone basis, CFF Fluid Control's net profit rose 36.16% to Rs 19.13 crore on 30.11% increase in net sales to Rs 104.13 crore in half year ended September 2025 (H1) over the half year ended September 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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