CG Power commissions EHV switchgear facility in Nashik

CG Power and Industrial Solutions announced the commissioning and commencement of commercial production at its extra high-voltage (EHV) switchgear manufacturing facility, S3 Unit-II, in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The new facility complements the company's existing S3 Unit-I plant at Ambad, Nashik, which manufactures EHV circuit breakers in the 33kV to 800kV range.

The project forms part of CG Power's previously announced greenfield switchgear expansion plan, involving an estimated investment of Rs 748.20 crore to strengthen its presence across medium-voltage (MV) and extra high-voltage (EHV) segments and expand its switchgear manufacturing capacity.

Spread across around 35 acres with a built-up area of approximately 72,000 square meters, the facility adds an annual manufacturing capacity of 7,200 EHV circuit breakers in the 33kV to 245kV range. It is equipped with 500kV and 350kV high-voltage testing laboratories. The company's existing S3 Unit-I facility has an annual capacity of 9,000 units and is currently operating at around 85% utilization. CG Power has invested Rs 39.49 crore in the new facility through internal accruals, with around 97% of the capex expected to be utilized for the broader greenfield project.

The company said the expansion is driven by strong demand and capacity constraints at its existing facility and is expected to support growing opportunities in power transmission, renewable energy, railways, utilities and export markets.

Amar Kaul, Group CEO and Managing Director, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, said, The commissioning of S3 Unit-II marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects our confidence in opportunities emerging from grid expansion, renewable energy integration and infrastructure development. As demand for high-voltage transmission equipment continues to grow in India and across global markets, this facility enhances our ability to deliver world-class products at scale. The investment also reinforces our commitment to supporting the evolving energy needs of our customers through innovation, quality and operational excellence.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries, and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. It offers products, services, and solutions in two main business segments, viz., Power Systems and Industrial Systems. The company reported a 32% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 362 crore on a 25.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,441.76 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 3.45% to close at Rs 937.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News