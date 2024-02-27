Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China Market surges 1.3%; AI shares lead rally

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Mainland China share market finished session sharply higher on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, with artificial intelligence (AI) firms leading the gains, helped by the AI boom in the United States and talks of policy support for China's homemade AI servers.
Market participants are awaiting authorities' next policy move as the National People's Congress begins its annual meeting on March 5. Key topics to monitor include discussions about the governments "new model" for the property sector, local government financing and fiscal reforms, as well as other demand-side stimulus such as support to consumption
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 1.29%, or 38.48 points, to 3,015.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.35%, or 39.43 points, to 1,716.58. The blue-chip CSI300 index grew 1.2%, or 41.43 points, to 3,494.79.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1057 per dollar, 23 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1080. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.1982 at midday, 2 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Australia Market surges 1.2% as tech stocks rally

China Market surges on support signals

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares rally for 2nd day

Sensex spurts 455 pts, Nifty settles above 21,900; IT shares rally

Indices trade with small gains; Media shares rally for 2nd day

Platinum Industries IPO subscribed 8.04 times

DCM Shriram jumps after board OKs to foray into chemical business

Titan Company to acquire balance stake in CaratLane

GE T&amp;D India wins orders of Rs 370 cr from Power Grid

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon