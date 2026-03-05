Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64%

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64%

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Asian stocks advanced on Thursday after U.S. jobs and services data beat forecasts, and reports emerged that Tehran is willing to talk with to talk on ending the war.

However, Iranian officials reportedly denied the reports about cease-fire talks.

Gold prices were half a percent higher at $5,165 an ounce in Asian trade as the dollar held steady after coming under selling pressure in the previous session.

Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent after the United States submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

In a Pentagon briefing, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strike on the warship was the first such attack on an enemy since World War II.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64 percent to 4,108.57 after China vowed to accelerate its push for tech self-reliance and unveiled plans to inject 300-billion yuan ($44bn) into state-owned banks this year to guard against systemic risks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.28 percent at 25,321.34, paring early gains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aqylon Nexus inks MoU with DataDirect Networks India

Aqylon Nexus inks MoU with DataDirect Networks India

Dee Development Engineers gains after Thailand arm secures Rs 20 crore LOI

Dee Development Engineers gains after Thailand arm secures Rs 20 crore LOI

Neogen Chemicals gains as board to mull fund-raising plan on 7th March'26

Neogen Chemicals gains as board to mull fund-raising plan on 7th March'26

Reliance Industries rises on value buying; higher diesel margins seen supporting outlook

Reliance Industries rises on value buying; higher diesel margins seen supporting outlook

Jindal Poly Films jumps 9% in four days

Jindal Poly Films jumps 9% in four days

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance