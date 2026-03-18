China stocks rebound as tech shares gain
Investor sentiment was also helped by a drop in oil prices after Iraq agreed to restart exports through Turkeys Ceyhan port, easing worries about supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran. Additionally, China plans to use its large oil reserves to offset potential supply shocks, with refiners expected to ramp up processing in the coming weeks.
Technology stocks led the gains, with companies like Eoptolink Technology, Zhongji Innolight, Suzhou TFC Optical, Wus Printed Circuit, and Giga Device Semiconductor posting solid increases.
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST