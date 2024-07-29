Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.24% to Rs 254.62 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies rose 63.11% to Rs 76.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.24% to Rs 254.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales254.62132.45 92 OPM %43.7352.03 -PBDT113.2671.17 59 PBT110.2569.26 59 NP76.8147.09 63
