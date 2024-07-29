Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 63.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.24% to Rs 254.62 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 63.11% to Rs 76.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.24% to Rs 254.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.254.62132.4543.7352.03113.2671.17110.2569.2676.8147.09