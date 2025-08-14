Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 30.77% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.662.30 16 OPM %17.6720.87 -PBDT0.410.44 -7 PBT0.120.11 9 NP0.090.13 -31
