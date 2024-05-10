Cipla rises Q4 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 939 cr; declares dividend of Rs 13/share

Cipla advanced 1.46% to Rs 1,339 after the company reported 79% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 939.04 crore on 10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,163 core in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Duirng the quarter, EBITDA jumped 13% to Rs 1,316 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,166 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin expanded by 45 bps to 21.4% in Q4 FY24 as against 20.8% in Q4 FY23.

The revenue from One-India business was at 7% YoY backed by branded prescription and trade generics. Branded prescription outpaced market growth by 100 bps; Trade Generics continues to lead the market. Consumer business impacted by soft seasonal demand.

The companys North America revenue stood at $226 Million up 11% YoY supported by continued growth in key differentiated assets as well as base portfolio .

In saga region, South Africa Private Market grew by 26% YoY in local currency terms by outpacing market growth.

R&D investments stood at Rs 444 crore or 7.2 % of sales, higher by 19% YoY driven by product filings and developmental efforts. Net cash position of Rs 7,708 crore debt majorly includes lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for FY24. The record date for the purpose of dividend will be 2 August 2024.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, I am pleased to share our performance for the year where we made substantial progress across our focused markets. In FY24, our revenues crossed the threshold of Rs 25,000 crore whereas operating margins significantly improved to cross Rs 6,000 crore for very first time, growing at healthy 14% on topline and 26% on profitability YoY. This was backed by One-India revenue breaching Rs 10,000 crore, North America revenue surpassing $ 900 Million and South Africa reaching top spot in prescription market, with all three businesses growing in double digits over last year with improved profitability. As we enter into FY25, our focus will be on our priorities of market leading growth in our key markets, growing big brands bigger, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on regulatory front.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets

