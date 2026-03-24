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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge adopts ServiceNow-powered HRSD platform

Coforge adopts ServiceNow-powered HRSD platform

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

As part of its enterprise-wide AI and digital transformation

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Coforge announced the successful global rollout of the ServiceNow AI-powered HR Service Delivery (HRSD) platform at Coforge.

By adopting ServiceNow internally as a customer, Coforge has modernized and enhanced the employee experience for its 35,000+ global workforce, marking a significant milestone in the company's enterprise-wide AI and digital transformation journey.

The GenAI-enabled HRSD platform redefines how HR services are delivered, accessed, and scaled across Coforge.

Leveraging intelligent automation, intuitive self-service, and AI-driven insights, the platform accelerates service delivery, improves employee satisfaction, and enables a more consistent and connected experience across geographies.

 

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As part of the implementation, Coforge has unified critical HR processes including onboarding, background verification, learning, and performance management through standardized workflows and deep integrations with learning platforms, verification systems, and core HR tools. The company has further extended the platform by building AI agents that enable predictive onboarding, personalized learning journeys, automated goal-setting workflows, and real-time performance analyticshelping deliver faster turnaround times, stronger compliance, and improved operational efficiency. This internal transformation directly supports Coforge's high-growth trajectory and execution-driven culture.

As the organization continues to expand across industries and regions, the ServiceNow-powered HRSD platform provides a scalable, AI-first foundation that allows HR teams to focus on high-value initiatives while maintaining execution rigor and operational excellence.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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