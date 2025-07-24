CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 627.41 croreNet profit of CMS Info Systems rose 3.07% to Rs 93.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 627.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 599.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales627.41599.43 5 OPM %25.1625.40 -PBDT170.12160.04 6 PBT125.60121.27 4 NP93.5890.79 3
