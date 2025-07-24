Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 83.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.90% to Rs 130.30 croreNet profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 83.88% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 63.90% to Rs 130.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales130.3079.50 64 OPM %26.2226.82 -PBDT32.4816.98 91 PBT26.4913.46 97 NP19.7310.73 84
