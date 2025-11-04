Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 25.27% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.27% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.391.86 -25 OPM %5.769.14 -PBDT0.230.24 -4 PBT0.190.21 -10 NP0.140.16 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

