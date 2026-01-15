Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 105.52% to Rs 900.90 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services declined 8.75% to Rs 268.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 294.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 105.52% to Rs 900.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 438.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.900.90438.3561.6071.49378.64382.98371.09377.22268.98294.78

