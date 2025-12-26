Friday, December 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Concord Control rises after subsidiary bags order from Indian Railways

Concord Control rises after subsidiary bags order from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Concord Control Systems added 2% to Rs 2499 after the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls, secured an order worth Rs 56.58 crore from Indian Railways.

The order covers the supply, installation and commissioning of locomotive wireless control systems, a safety-critical solution that enhances real-time communication, operational coordination, and control in locomotive operations.

The contract further strengthens Concords execution pipeline, reinforcing its growing engagement with Indian Railways across multiple safety and control applications.

With this addition, the companys order book as on date is Rs. 450-plus crore.

Gaurav Lath, joint managing director of Concord Control Systems, said: This order strengthens Concords position as a leader in Indias railway technology journey.

 

It shows the trust Indian Railways has in our capabilities in railway safety and electronic systems, and fits well with the countrys focus on safer and better rail infrastructure.

Concord Control Systems is a manufacturer of embedded electronic systems and critical electronic solutions, specializing in railway safety and control technologies.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

