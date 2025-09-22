Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Core sector grows at 6.3% on year in Aug-25, Coal and Steel sector mark double digit gains

Core sector grows at 6.3% on year in Aug-25, Coal and Steel sector mark double digit gains

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.3 per cent (provisional) in August, 2025 as compared to the Index in August, 2024. The production of Steel, Coal, Cement, Fertilizer, Electricity and Petroleum Refinery products recorded positive growth in August, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2025 was observed at 3.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to August, 2025-26 is 2.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 11.4 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

 

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 2.2 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 3.0 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 4.6 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.8 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 14.2 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 10.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 6.1 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.4 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 3.1 per cent in August, 2025 over August, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.5 per cent during April to August, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

