CP Capital standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.93% to Rs 14.14 croreNet profit of CP Capital declined 26.72% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.93% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.1417.23 -18 OPM %88.0584.62 -PBDT11.4215.34 -26 PBT10.9114.80 -26 NP8.2011.19 -27
