Friday, December 05, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cryogenic Ogs jumps after securing Rs 2-crore metering skid order

Cryogenic Ogs jumps after securing Rs 2-crore metering skid order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Cryogenic Ogs surged 4.98% to Rs 184.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.51 crore from Endress and Hauser India for the supply of metering skids.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 14 to 18 weeks.

Cryogenic Ogs made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 89.30, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 47.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 7 July 2025, was subscribed 646.47 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 44 to Rs 47 per share.

 

Cryogenic Ogs provides equipment solutions for Metering, Filtering, Pressure Reduction, Dosing, and Blending. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.90 crore and net profit of Rs 6.12 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

India-Russia focus on strengthening partnership and exploring fresh opportunities together: PHDCCI

India-Russia focus on strengthening partnership and exploring fresh opportunities together: PHDCCI

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the September 2025 quarter

SBI Factors standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the September 2025 quarter

SBI Factors standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon