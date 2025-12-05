Cryogenic Ogs jumps after securing Rs 2-crore metering skid order

Cryogenic Ogs surged 4.98% to Rs 184.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.51 crore from Endress and Hauser India for the supply of metering skids.The project is scheduled to be executed within 14 to 18 weeks.
Cryogenic Ogs made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 89.30, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 47.
The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 7 July 2025, was subscribed 646.47 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 44 to Rs 47 per share.
Cryogenic Ogs provides equipment solutions for Metering, Filtering, Pressure Reduction, Dosing, and Blending. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.90 crore and net profit of Rs 6.12 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
