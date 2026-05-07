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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 11.6% on year

Currency in circulation up 11.6% on year

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation moved up 0.60% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.53 lakh crore as on April 30, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up 1.7% in the same period to Rs 52.25 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 11.6% on a year ago basis compared to 6.7% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.1% so far while the reserve money has added 2.1%.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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