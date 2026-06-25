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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.73, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.29% slide in NIFTY and a 13% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 198.73, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24196.8. The Sensex is at 77531.26, up 0.7%.D B Corp Ltd has lost around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1519.3, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69061 shares today, compared to the daily average of 56211 shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 10.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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