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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel secures order worth Rs 29.83 cr

RailTel secures order worth Rs 29.83 cr

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Southern Power Distribution Company of AP. The scope of work includes supply, installation, testing, configuration and training of software defined - wide area network devices along with necessary hardware, bandwidth license, IPS and IDS security. The estimated size of the order is Rs 29.83 crore.
 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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