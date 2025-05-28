Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCX Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

DCX Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Redtape Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2025.

DCX Systems Ltd tumbled 6.20% to Rs 315.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd crashed 5.24% to Rs 142.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27549 shares in the past one month.

 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd lost 5.16% to Rs 3790.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2317 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 669. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6874 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd shed 4.64% to Rs 186.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

