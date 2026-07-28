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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Gold signs MoU with CSIR-CECRI

Deccan Gold signs MoU with CSIR-CECRI

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

For collaboration on development of Nickel-Carbon (Ni-C) battery materials and technologies

Deccan Gold Mines has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, a premier constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration in scientific research and technology development relating to the extraction of nickel from Nickel-PGE bearing ores and the development of Nickel-Carbon (Ni-C) battery materials and technologies.

The proposed areas of cooperation include:

Scientific studies on extraction, recovery and characterization of nickel from Ni-PGE ores of the Bhanwarpur Complex (Bhalukona), along with evaluation, characterization and metallurgical test work on lithium concentrates produced from Deccan Gold's Mozambique operations, with a view to developing suitable beneficiation, extraction and value-addition technologies. Development of beneficiation, hydrometallurgical and electrochemical processes for nickel extraction and purification. Research and development of Nickel-Carbon battery materials and laboratory-scale cells. Joint development of project-specific research programmes, technology validation and commercialization opportunities.

The MoU is non-binding in nature and provides the framework for executing project-specific agreements as and when mutually identified opportunities arise. The arrangement is valid for an initial period of two years.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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