Persistent Systems launches Melbourne Innovation Center

For accelerating AI-led modernization in ANZ region

Persistent Systems launched its Melbourne Innovation Center as a strategic hub for AI-driven enterprise reinvention across the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. The Center strengthens Persistent's localized engineering capabilities while accelerating AI-led modernization, digital product innovation and platform transformation for enterprises. The launch reflects a decisive step in the Company's ANZ expansion strategy.

The Center advances Persistent's AI-first strategy, rooted in its core pillars of Engineering Hyper-productivity, Business Hyper-productivity, Enterprise Data Readiness and Responsible AI Infrastructure. It enhances engineering efficiency through the Company's differentiated accelerators and platforms, while enabling legacy modernization with cloud-native refactoring, microservices, data modernization and automated observability powered by GenAI and intelligent agents. The Center will also help clients unlock new revenue streams via industry specific AI solutions, outcome-based models and its hyperscaler partner ecosystem. With innovation workshops, ideation sessions and co-creation programs, Persistent will empower clients to accelerate strategic priorities and build modern digital capabilities that support long term business growth.

Persistent will expand high-value engineering and AI capability in Australia through targeted hiring, ecosystem partnerships, industry-focused hackathons and advanced skilling initiatives delivered via Persistent University. By aligning industry needs with academic collaboration, hands-on innovation programs and competitive problem-solving platforms, the Company aims to strengthen Australia's digital engineering talent pipeline and contribute meaningfully to the country's growing technology ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News