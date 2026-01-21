Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 54.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 54.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 6188.97 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 54.81% to Rs 365.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 6188.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5769.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6188.975769.56 7 OPM %19.8420.47 -PBDT1285.971022.79 26 PBT534.69385.65 39 NP365.28235.96 55

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

