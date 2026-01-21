Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 54.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 6188.97 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications rose 54.81% to Rs 365.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 235.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 6188.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5769.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6188.975769.5619.8420.471285.971022.79534.69385.65365.28235.96

