Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 898.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 898.78% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 774.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 753.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

