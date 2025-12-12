Friday, December 12, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power rises after securing Rs 75-cr cable supply order from Amara Raja Infra

Diamond Power rises after securing Rs 75-cr cable supply order from Amara Raja Infra

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 2.16% to Rs 141.85 after the company announced that it has secured a cable supply order worth Rs 75.14 crore from Amara Raja Infra for the supply of HT and LT cables.

The order entails supplying 110 km of HT cables and 456 km of LT cables. It follows a kilometer-based pricing structure with PV price-variation provisions, allowing for adjustments in line with material cost fluctuations.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 593.3% to Rs 27.73 crore on a 75.1% surge in net sales to Rs 438.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Astra Micorwave gains after securing Rs 171-cr radar supply contract from IMD

Astra Micorwave gains after securing Rs 171-cr radar supply contract from IMD

Stock Alert: Tata Power Co, Astra Microwave, Honasa Consumer, Vedanta

Stock Alert: Tata Power Co, Astra Microwave, Honasa Consumer, Vedanta

Benchmarks nudge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Benchmarks nudge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Dynacons Systems & Solutions spurts after bagging Rs 75-cr DaaS project from J&K Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions spurts after bagging Rs 75-cr DaaS project from J&K Bank

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 29-cr solar pumping systems order from MSEDCL

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 29-cr solar pumping systems order from MSEDCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon