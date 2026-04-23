Diffusion Engineers bags Rs 10-cr domestic order

Diffusion Engineers rose 2.59% to Rs 320 after the company announced that it has secured a domestic order valued at Rs 9.88 crore for the supply of vertical roller mill and separator parts for the cement industry.

The order is scheduled to be executed up to 31 December 2026. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Diffusion Engineers are engaged in the business of manufacturing welding consumables, wear plates and wear parts and heavy engineering machinery for core industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 70.8% to Rs 12.06 crore on a 27.3% jump in net sales to Rs 100.82 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.