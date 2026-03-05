Nikkei bounces back 1.90%

Japanese markets bounced back on speculation that tensions in the Middle East could ease.

The Nikkei average jumped 1,032 points, or 1.90 percent, to 55,278.06 after losing more than 4,600 points over the past three trading days.

The broader Topix index also ended up 1.90 percent at 3,702.67, with mining, oil and coal product, and bank issues leading the surge.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News