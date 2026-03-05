Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikkei bounces back 1.90%

Nikkei bounces back 1.90%

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Japanese markets bounced back on speculation that tensions in the Middle East could ease.

The Nikkei average jumped 1,032 points, or 1.90 percent, to 55,278.06 after losing more than 4,600 points over the past three trading days.

The broader Topix index also ended up 1.90 percent at 3,702.67, with mining, oil and coal product, and bank issues leading the surge.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64%

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64%

Aqylon Nexus inks MoU with DataDirect Networks India

Aqylon Nexus inks MoU with DataDirect Networks India

Dee Development Engineers gains after Thailand arm secures Rs 20 crore LOI

Dee Development Engineers gains after Thailand arm secures Rs 20 crore LOI

Neogen Chemicals gains as board to mull fund-raising plan on 7th March'26

Neogen Chemicals gains as board to mull fund-raising plan on 7th March'26

Reliance Industries rises on value buying; higher diesel margins seen supporting outlook

Reliance Industries rises on value buying; higher diesel margins seen supporting outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance