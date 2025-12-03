Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 58829 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1275 shares
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 December 2025.
DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 58829 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1275 shares. The stock gained 4.08% to Rs.2,607.00. Volumes stood at 834 shares in the last session.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 63.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.93% to Rs.264.95. Volumes stood at 4.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Britannia Industries Ltd notched up volume of 42622 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9661 shares. The stock slipped 0.54% to Rs.5,844.40. Volumes stood at 61404 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 20092 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4974 shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.906.75. Volumes stood at 2873 shares in the last session.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd saw volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.661.75. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content