Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 58829 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1275 shares

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 December 2025.

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 58829 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1275 shares. The stock gained 4.08% to Rs.2,607.00. Volumes stood at 834 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 63.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.93% to Rs.264.95. Volumes stood at 4.01 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Britannia Industries Ltd notched up volume of 42622 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9661 shares. The stock slipped 0.54% to Rs.5,844.40. Volumes stood at 61404 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 20092 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4974 shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.906.75. Volumes stood at 2873 shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd saw volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.661.75. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

