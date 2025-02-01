Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Agarwals Health Care IPO ends with 1.55x subscription

Dr. Agarwals Health Care IPO ends with 1.55x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.32 crore shares as against 5.35 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Dr. Agarwals Health Care received 8,32,18,380 bids for shares as against 5,35,26,172 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.55 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 4.64 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 41%. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 40%.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 January 2025 and it closed on 31 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,78,42,284 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,727.26 crore by existing shareholders.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 195 crore for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Budget 2025: Defence gets Rs 6.81 trn; aircraft, engines, ships in focus

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Latest LIVE: Even BJP supporters save Rs 25K a month under AAP schemes, claims Kejriwal

house infrastructure

Infra stocks fall on 'modest' capital spending hike in Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of Finance ministry

Budget LIVE news updates: Govt has responded to the voices of the people, says FM Sitharaman

The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 11,63,59,650 equity shares, aggregating to 37.73% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 32.53%.

Ahead of the IPO, Dr. Agarwals Health Care on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, raised Rs 875.50 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.17 crore shares at Rs 402 each to 43 anchor investors.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care offers a comprehensive range of eye care services, including cataract and refractive surgeries, consultations, diagnoses, non-surgical treatments, and the sale of optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical items.

Additionally, it offers treatments such as glaucoma care, squint treatments, and oculoplasty surgeries, among others. Key surgical capabilities include intraocular lens procedures, corneal transplantation, pinhole pupilloplasty, single-pass four-throw pupilloplasty, and LASIK surgeries.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.56 crore and sales of Rs 820.06 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends below 23,500 post Budget announcement; VIX dives over 13%

Nifty ends below 23,500 post Budget announcement; VIX dives over 13%

Ashok Leyland records 8% YoY growth in Jan'25 commercial vehicle sales

Ashok Leyland records 8% YoY growth in Jan'25 commercial vehicle sales

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following Union Budget 2025 presentation

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following Union Budget 2025 presentation

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 6% YoY in Jan'24

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 6% YoY in Jan'24

Vinati Organics gains as Q3 PAT jumps 22% QoQ

Vinati Organics gains as Q3 PAT jumps 22% QoQ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon